Emblematic products

Supremacy in oud stands as a testament to our dedication to opulence. Crafted with the finest oud essences, it radiates sophistication and refinement, embodying timeless elegance. Our latest creation, Oud Rising is a testament to oud’s enduring legacy. With its alluring blend of oriental spices and rich oud accords, this fragrance heralds a new dawn of elegance and allure.

Paris Oud invites you to wander the romantic streets of Paris, merging elegance with Oriental heritage in a blend that captivates the senses.

Naseej Al Oud is inspired by the lush landscapes of the Orient and celebrates the natural purity of oud, infusing tranquility and serenity into every drop.

Edict Ouddiction is a fragrance that commands attention and captivates the senses. With its bold, commanding presence, this scent is a true expression of confidence and allure.

Join us on a journey through the mysterious world of oud and discover its timeless essence. At Afnan Perfumes, we invite you to experience the transformative power of oud and explore this journey in a new light.