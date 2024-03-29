Eid is a time of joy and celebration deeply rooted in religious tradition and culture It is a time when families and friends come together, homes are adorned with lights and the air is filled with the aroma of delicious food and sweet treats. It is also a time when individuals seek out fragrances that capture the essence of this special occasion, adding an extra layer of joy and elegance to their celebrations.

Now a days when the fragrance market is saturated with synthetic scent Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group introduces the "Legacy 70 Perfume Series”. This collection of fragrances is meticulously crafted using predominantly natural ingredients which promises a distinctive olfactory journey.

The "Legacy70” series comprises six distinct fragrances and each of them has its own unique charm. Kanz Al Turath wraps wearers in the comforting warmth of Labdanum emitting an irresistible timeless allure. Noor Al Turath rooted in frankincense provides a mesmerising and ethereal journey beyond the ordinary.

Jannat Al Turath, centered around sandalwood creates an aura of serenity and elegance while Abaq Al Turath combines leather and cedarwood for a bold and captivating olfactory journey.

Fakhr Al Turath with its amber base, infuses luxury and allure, while Hikayah Al Turath reigns supreme with oud creating a rich, deep and alluring aroma.

The perfume series embarked on a three-year journey of research and development. This process enabled the seamless blending of traditional ingredients with modern technology, resulting in fragrances that offer an experience of natural and pure ingredients.

This Eid, immerse yourself in the world of "Legacy70 perfumes" and rediscover the allure of natural fragrances. Let these scents evoke memories and emotions, harmonizing luxury and tradition into a truly extraordinary symphony. Celebrate Eid with Shaikh Mohd Saeed's perfumes and make this occasion truly unforgettable.