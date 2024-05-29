Cairo: Saudi security agencies have issued a warning that delays in reporting the departure of visit visa holders upon the expiration of their visas will be strictly penalised, as the kingdom continues its crackdown on illegal expatriates.

The Saudi General Directorate of Public Security stated that anyone who delays reporting the departure of invited visitors on time faces fines of up to SR50,000 or a maximum imprisonment of six months.

Expatriate violators will be deported. In a post on X, the directorate added that reporting violators of the kingdom’s residency, labour, and border security laws can be done via hotlines: No. 911 in Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and No. 999 in other parts of the kingdom.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has announced the arrest of thousands of illegal foreigners in nationwide campaigns against violators of its residency, labour, and border security systems.

The latest warning comes amid a heightened clampdown on irregular pilgrims ahead of next month’s annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage in and near the holy city of Mecca.