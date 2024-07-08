Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has imposed severe penalties on a healthcare worker from Tabuk for leaving a hospital shift early.

The worker, based in the Tabuk region, was fined 20,000 riyals and had his professional licence revoked for leaving hospital early without a valid reason.

The fine is to be deposited into the general treasury of the state.

The disciplinary action was taken following the detection of the violation by the ministry’s compliance teams.

The health practitioner’s action was deemed a serious violation under Article 32 of the Health Professions Practice Law and its executive regulations.

Consequently, his name was removed from the register of licensees, and he is prohibited from applying for a new license for at least two years from the date of the cancellation.

Additionally, the violator has been referred to the competent authorities to face further statutory penalties.

The ministry has reiterated the importance of adhering to all requirements as outlined in the regulations, underscoring their commitment to patient safety and public health.