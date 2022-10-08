Dubai: The Saudi National Centre for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification has planted more than 12 million wild trees and shrubs, local media reported.
The centre said it planted the trees while starting the Integrated Management and Sustainable Development of Pastures Project, which is part of the National Pasture Strategy Initiative — one of the National Transformation Programme initiatives to realise Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
The project aims to develop floodplains and gardens by planting more than 12 million trees and shrubs in 100 locations. It also seeks to rehabilitate more than 225,000 hectares of pasture land in several regions of Saudi Arabia by 2030.
The centre aims, through its initiative, to implement several projects, such as raising awareness about the importance of preserving and monitoring flood paths and gardens.
The initiative will collect data and compile field studies that contribute to preparing maps for planting different types of indigenous trees and shrubs, as well as for seed dispersal. This would contribute to strengthening community participation and developing the targeted areas in terms of generating job opportunities.
The centre will cooperate with environmental groups, private sector companies and the Beekeepers Association to target a number of floodplains as breeding grounds for bees.
The floodplains and gardens are distinguished for their important role in preserving the environment, such as storing carbon and mitigating the effects of climate change, sand encroachment, and dust storms.