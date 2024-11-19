Dubai: Nearly half of Saudis aged 15 and older are considered overweight, according to the 2024 Health Determinants Statistics Publication released on Monday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The report highlights a growing public health challenge, with 45.1 per cent of Saudis classified as overweight and 23.1 per cent as obese.

The statistics extend to children as well, revealing that 33.3 per cent of Saudis aged between 2 and 14 are overweight, while 14.6 per cent are obese.

The report also shed light on dietary practices, finding that only 10.2 per cent of adults consume the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables — at least five servings.

Most adults, 84.8 per cent, reported consuming between one and four servings daily, while five per cent reported no daily intake at all.

The publication, based on self-reported data, the National Health Survey, the Woman and Child Health Survey for 2024, and population estimates, offers a snapshot of Saudi Arabia’s health landscape.