Dubai: Cat owners can now freely travel outside Saudi Arabia or go shopping without having to think too much about where or whom they should leave their pets with.
Saudi Arabia has opened kingdom’s first five-star hotel for cats in Riyadh where owners can leave their pets for few hours or days and can still follow up on their health using a free mobile App tailored for that purpose.
Huda Al Otaibi, owner of the Betoya Pets Hotel, said: “Betoya is the first five-star hotel licensed for pets in Saudi Arabia. This is the first branch for cats, and there will be other branches coming up soon for other pets. This hotel will be like a resort for cats and will provide a peace of mind for the owners.”
The hotel can also receive those who love cats and want to spend some time with them, as the hotel now has more than 20 pet cats of different ages, sizes and different breeds that are being taken care of by specialised team, Huda added.
Hind Mohammad, one of the customers, said that the hotel has really helped her solve her pressing problem. “I had a concern. When I am away from home for long hours or have to travel for long periods, I didn’t know where to put my cat. Now i have found this hotel,” Hind added.
Another customer Khaled Badr said: “I will be travelling next week and no one cares about my cat and I heard about this hotel that offers many services for cats. I will be assured about its health as have access throught the APP.”