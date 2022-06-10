Cairo: Doctors at a Saudi hospital successfully removed a metal piece that a four-year-old boy had swallowed seven days earlier, a local newspaper has reported.
The child had been brought to the Prince Mohammad bin Nasser Hospital in Jazan in south-western Saudi Arabia suffering from breathing and swallowing difficulties and frequent vomiting, the local health directorate said, according to Ajel news portal. Medical examinations showed a coin-like object stuck inside the boy’s esophagus.
An emergency operation was performed on the child and the metal piece was successfully removed from the esophagus, the report said.
The piece was found to be a Riyal coin that the child had swallowed without his family’s knowledge, the local health service said.
The boy left the hospital after recovery, it added.