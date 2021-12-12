Cairo: A car had crashed into a commercial building in the Saudi capital Riyadh, leaving one citizen dead, the kingdom’s traffic authorities said.
The car had rammed into the façade of the building in Riyadh’s district of Al Rawabi, also injuring two persons including the driver, authorities added on Twitter.
“Procedures were taken according to the system,” authorities said, without giving further details.
The car had collided with an ATM machine installed outside a store in the building and damaged the machine, according to Saudi portal Al Marsd. The Saudi man, killed in the accident, was standing in front of the ATM at the time, the report added.
The cause of the mishap is not clear yet. In recent years, Saudi authorities have toughened traffic penalties in an attempt to curb road crashes in the country.