Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Security has warned motorcyclists that failing to wear helmets is punishable with a fine ranging between 1,000 and 2,000 riyals.

The fine for riding a motorcycle without a helmet has been set at a minimum of 1,000 riyals and can increase up to 2,000 riyals.

This regulation falls under Category 5 of the traffic violation fines, which addresses various serious infractions.

In addition to helmet fines, the Saudi traffic system categorises violations into eight groups, each with its own range of fines.

Category 1 includes fines from 100 to 150 riyals for violations such as parking in unauthorised areas and not having valid vehicle insurance.

Category 2 covers fines from 150 to 300 riyals for issues like not using signals while taking a turn and driving without a licence.

Category 3 entails fines from 300 to 500 riyals for violations such as driving with an expired licence and improper use of safety seats.

Category 4 includes fines from 500 to 900 riyals for offences like following an ambulance improperly and driving unregistered vehicles.

Category 5 covers fines from 1,000 to 2,000 riyals for serious violations including unauthorised vehicle access and driving without a helmet.

Category 6 involves fines from 3,000 to 6,000 riyals for severe offenses such as tampering with road signs and racing on public roads.