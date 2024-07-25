Cairo: Saudi authorities have denied online claims that eight members of one family had been killed in a traffic accident.

The denial came after grief and condolences poured in Wednesday on social media purportedly in reaction to a Saudi university student’s death after learning about the death of eight members of his family in a road crash.

The Saudi traffic directorate said in an X post that “what was circulated on social media sites about the death of eight persons from one family in a traffic accident is untrue”.

The directorate called for getting information from official sources.

Social media reports had earlier spread like wildfire claiming that a student at the King University named Meshari bin Khalid Al Subaiy passed away after receiving the devastating news of his family’s deaths.

Their alleged deaths triggered an outpouring of grief on social media which carried a trending hashtag in remembrance of them.

Some online mourners offered condolences over the alleged deaths.

“He died due to the enormity of the painful tragedy. We belong to God and to God we shall return,” a commentator named Dalal said in a post, quoting a Quranic verse.

“We implore God for a good end to life,” she added.

But after the news proved fake, some turned to the Net and condemned the hoax.

“One should expect everything on and from social media,” said one commentator. “We should be compensated for the tears we shed,” said another jokingly.