What is Laylat Al Qadr?

Laylat Al Qadr, known as the Night of Power or Decree, is one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by the Angel Gabriel. This event marks the beginning of the Quran's revelation, a process that continued over 23 years.



Laylat Al Qadr is mentioned in the Quran as "better than a thousand months" (Surah Al-Qadr, 97:3), highlighting its extraordinary significance. The exact date of Laylat al-Qadr is not definitively known, but it is widely believed to fall within the last ten nights of Ramadan, with the 27th night being the most traditionally observed among many Muslim communities.