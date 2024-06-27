Dubai: Saudi Arabia is set to issue electronic visas for attendees of the first Esports World Cup, which will commence in Riyadh on July 3, 2024.

The move is a collaborative effort between the Esports World Cup Convention and the Saudi Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Riyadh Boulevard City over eight weeks from July 3 to August 25.

It will feature over 1,500 players from 500 elite international clubs competing in 22 matches, making it the most expensive tournament ever in the esports sector with a total prize exceeding $60 million.

The decision to issue e-visas aims to simplify the process for international visitors coming to the Kingdom to participate in or attend the tournament, enhancing the accessibility of high-profile events hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Prospective attendees can find more details about the tournament and event schedules on the Esports World Cup website. Applications for the e-visa can be submitted through the “Saudi Vi-sa” national platform, which offers a single-entry visa valid for 90 days.