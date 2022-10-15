Cairo: Government employees in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to do private business or work in the private sector at the same time, labour authorities in the kingdom have said.
Such workers are not also allowed to open a commercial registry for a private business, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development added.
The ministry’s explanation came in response to a query over possibility of allowing schoolteachers to have commercial registry, practice e-commerce or hold training courses.
There was no word on penalties for violators of the rules.