Cairo: Nationals of six more countries have access to Saudi Arabia’s electronic visit visa system, raising the total number of countries whose citizens can benefit from the arrangement to 63, according to the kingom’s Ministry of Tourism.
The six countries are: Turkey, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles, and Mauritius.
Other travellers eligible to apply for this type of the visa include residents in the US, the UK, the EU countries and holders of visit visas to the US, UK, the Schengen area and residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The visit visa allows the holder to tour Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Mecca, but not to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage journey.
The ministry said that expansion of the visit visa system is part of Saudi efforts to consolidate the kingdom’s openness and support its development and economic diversity.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a set of facilities as the kingdom is seeking to attract more foreign visitors and holidaymakers.
They include the issuance of tourist visas on arrival or online for citizens of several nationalities under a system launched in September 2019.
Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia launched a four-day transit visa, allowing the holder to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet Mohammad’s Mosque in Medina and attend different events across the kingdom.
The free-of-charge transit visa is issued automatically with the passenger’s ticket.
Passengers can apply for the transit visa through the electronic platforms of Saudi national carriers, Saudia Airlines and Flynas.
A digital visa will be issued immediately and sent to the beneficiary via e-mail.
Saudi Arabia aims to receive 25 million foreign tourists in 2023 as part of efforts to diversify its economy and bolster its tourism industry,