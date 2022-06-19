Cairo: Saudi authorities have said that an expatriate must hold a passport valid for at least 90 days to obtain an exit/re-entry visa.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports said that if the exit/re-entry visa is defined in months, i.e. two, three or four months, then it will be valid for three months for travel starting from the date of issuance while the visa duration is determined from the travel date, according to Okaz newspaper.
The directorate has set the issuance fees of the individual exit/re-entry visa at SR200 per travel for a maximum of two months, with an extra SR100 levied for each additional month within the limit of validity of the iqama or residency permit.
Meanwhile, fees for issuance of a multiple exit/re-entry visa are SR500 allowing several travels for a maximum of three months, with an extra SR200 for each individual month within validity of the iqama, the report quoted the directorate as saying.
Expatriates travelling from Saudi Arabia must hold a valid visa and a passport as well as complying with entry conditions in the destination countries.
Saudi Arabia, a country of around 34.8 million people, has a large community of migrant workers.