A bird is seen next to an installation representing a missile stuck in the ground that was set up before the recent Russian attack on Ukraine, in front of the damaged Regional State Administration building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Noble Yeats ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen at centre, clears the water jump on the way to winning Grand National horse race at Aintree, Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The iconic Grand National race which is run over fences is 4 miles, 2 ½ furlongs has its origins in the 1839 Grand Liverpool Steeplechas.
Image Credit: AP
A young couple pose during a video and photography session at Galata bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, April 11, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
A farmer drives a tractor in his field while planting potatoes in Tilloy-lez-Cambrai, near Cambrai, France, April 12, 2022. Picture taken with a drone.
Image Credit: Reuters
A rainbow is seen briefly after flooding in Inanda, Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
A woman stands at her front door after heavy rains caused flood damage in KwaNdengezi, Durban, South Africa, April 12, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
French tightrope artist Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga performs on a 20 meters hight, 180 meters long highline during a spectacle entitled "Lignes Ouvertes" (Open Lines) in Vevey, western Switzerland, on April 9, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Muslims pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the Saudi city of Mecca, during the fasting month of Ramadan, on April 9, 2022. - Saudi Arabia said it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year's Haj, a sharp uptick after pandemic restrictions forced two years of drastically pared-down pilgrimages.
Image Credit: AFP
This aerial picture shows fishing boats moored in a harbour on the outlying island of Cheung Chau in Hong Kong on April 12, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Worshipers carry a religious float with a image of Jesus Christ during a Good Friday procession of La Merced church in Antigua, Guatemala, Friday, April 15, 2022. Around the world, Christians are coming together in observance of Good Friday, which they believe was the day Jesus was crucified.
Image Credit: AP