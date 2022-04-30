1 of 10
Muslims perform late night prayers on the night of 27th Ramadan in the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 27, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
A general view of a traffic jam at a toll booth of a highway as Indonesian Muslims return to their hometowns to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, known locally as 'Mudik', in Karawang Regency, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 28, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Russian service members take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove, eastern Ukraine, on April 25, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
A car is parked under a tree in partially abandoned Chernobyl town, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
The sun sets on the backdrop as Mount Anak Krakatau (R) spews thick smoke, as seen from Pasauran beach, Anyer in Serang on April 24, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
The icub robot, holding abottle of water, is pictured on the car parking rooftop at the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Genoa on April 27, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman in a Cholita dress poses for photos, at the Uyuni Salt Flat in Bolivia.
Image Credit: Reuters
People pose for a picture in front of the debris of Russian military machinery destroyed during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Rusaniv, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 25, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying three NASA astronauts and one ESA astronaut on a six-month expedition to the International Space Station, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. April 27, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters