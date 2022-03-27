Dubai: A Saudi man has been executed for allegedly luring two girls and raping them in Jeddah, local media reported.
According to the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the suspect admitted to kidnapping and raping the two girls and was accordingly convicted.
In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry also announced that an expat from Myanmar has been executed for luring and raping several children.
Punishment for rape in Saudi Arabia is regulated by Islamic law, which is the basis for the legal system of Saudi Arabia. Under Islamic law, the punishment which a court can impose on the rapist may range from flogging to execution. However, there is no penal code in Saudi Arabia, and there is no written law which specifically prescribes rape punishment.
Earlier last month, a Saudi citizen and three residents of displaced tribes were arrested for raping a child inside a tent and filming the incident, local media reported.
Following a video documenting the crime, police in Hafr Al Batin launched an immediate investigation and arrested four suspects.