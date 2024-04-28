Dubai: Saudi security forces have arrested 19,050 individuals for violations of residency, work, and border security regulations in a week, from April 18, 2024.

The Ministry of Interior targeted violators throughout all regions of the Kingdom, capturing individuals involved in various infringements.

Of those detained, 11,987 were found violating residency rules, 4,367 were implicated in border security breaches and 2,696 were apprehended for labour law violations.

Furthermore, security personnel stopped 1,011 people attempting to illegally enter the Kingdom, with the majority being Ethiopians (61 per cent), followed by Yemenis (36 per cent), and a small percentage of other nationalities (3 per cent).

The efforts also led to the arrest of 18 individuals accused of aiding violators by transporting, sheltering, or employing them illegally.

In total, 56,597 violators,including 4,445 women. are now subject to legal proceedings.

The Ministry referred 47,582 to their diplomatic missions for travel documents, arranging travel for 3,599, and deporting 12,250.

The ministry reiterated the severe penalties for those facilitating or involved in illegal border crossings, including up to 15 years in prison, fines up to one million riyals, and confiscation of vehicles and properties used in the crimes.