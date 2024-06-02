Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested as many as 16,161 individuals for various legal violations across all regions of the Kingdom.

During a week-long security campaign from May 23, the authorities arrested 10,575 for residency violations, 3,726 for border security breaches and 1,860 for violating labour laws.

The operation also led to the arrest of 967 individuals attempting to illegally enter Saudi Arabia, predominantly of Yemeni and Ethiopian nationalities, making up 39 per cent and 57 per cent of those caught, respectively. An additional 22 persons were detained for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that seven suspects were arrested for helping violators by transporting, sheltering, or employing them illegally.

Some 29,823 violators have been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 2,064 are preparing for deportation, and 13,252 have already been deported.