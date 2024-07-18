Cairo: Never too old to learn: A Saudi woman over 100 years old has defied advanced age to attend a local literacy course.

Fatema Zayed, who recently celebrated her 102nd birthday, joined her 95-year-old sister, three daughters, and a sister-in-law in attending the summer course in Al Makhawah governorate, part of Al Baha region in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Despite relying on a walking stick, Fatema eagerly embraced the opportunity after learning about the course from her daughters. “We all missed out on school, so none of us know how to read and write,” she explained.

“Deciding to join the class was a big step for us. We didn’t expect to receive such wonderful support,” she added, as reported by the Saudi news portal Sabq.

The course covers basic literacy skills and includes reading from the Holy Quran. Already, they have memorized Quranic verses and are reading short chapters from the holy text.

“It’s a great blessing. Learning about religious teachings and prayer methods is invaluable,” Fatema remarked, expressing gratitude to their teachers. Her eldest daughter, Shafia, who lives with them in a remote area where they farm and raise sheep, expressed delight at the chance to learn reading, writing, Islamic principles, and even how to use credit cards.