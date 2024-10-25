Dubai: Saudi Arabia is set to experience significant rainfall across various regions from Friday through Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Meteorology.

The anticipated rainy conditions are expected to last for five days, beginning today.

Hussein Al Qahtani, a spokesperson for the centre, announced that areas including Hail, Qassim, Asir, and Jizan will be particularly affected by heavy rainfall. Additionally, parts of the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and Sharqiya, as well as the northern borders, are also likely to see substantial rain.

Al Qahtani warned that rainfall intensity will peak between Friday and Sunday, with Medina and parts of Mecca, Riyadh, Sharqiya, Asir, Najran, and Jizan experiencing moderate to heavy downpours.