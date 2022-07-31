Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced yesterday (Saturday) that it has arrested 78 officials accused of bribery, forgery and money laundering, local media reported.
Nazaha said it has carried out 3,207 monitoring rounds, from June 30 to July 30, which resulted in arresting the accused in 6 ministries, including Ministries of Defense, Interior, Health, Justice, Education, Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.
It stated that 78 people were arrested and 116 were investigated for several crimes, noting that some of the 78 detainees were released on bail.
During the monitoring rounds, Nazaha said that the most prominent financial and administrative corruption crimes that it monitored are bribery, abuse of power, forgery, and money laundering.