Dubai: Jeddah Governorate announced today a SR229 million project to revamp the 2.8km waterfront, in order to develop over 180,000 square metres, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The project is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Cities Humanisation Initiative, aimed at improving quality of life in the governorate and raising the average per capita share, in terms of green spaces and parks’ venues.
The project implementation period is projected to last for 30 months, as roads will be re-paved, squares, pedestrians and cyclists’ corridors will be constructed, in addition to new green spaces, planting of trees, playing grounds, fountains etc.
With its long stretches of sandy beaches and cool walkways, Jeddah Corniche has always been one of the city’s main draws.
Following a major revamp in 2017, which added three new swimming bays, a winding pier and lush parklands, the area is now a must-see destination, blending seamlessly with Jeddah’s cosmopolitan appeal.