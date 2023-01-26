Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced the appointment of 34 women in leadership positions at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques to develop services for women’s pilgrims, local media reported.
Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, President of the Two Holy Mosques’ Affairs, issued a decision assigning 34 women in the agencies and departments of the Kingdom’s highest Islamic entity to serve female pilgrims in the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina.
The decision is among qualitative shifts that aims to empower qualified Saudi women in high-profile positions dedicated to serving women who visit the Two Holy Mosques.
In August 2021, the Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced for the first time the appointment of two women as assistants to the general president.
Earlier this month, the Kingdom announced the appointment of 32 women as drivers of the Haramain Express Train.
In recent years, the Kingdom witnessed broad transformations, allowing women to drive in 2017, followed by decisions to get women enrolled in the main branches of the armed forces with different military ranks.
It also allowed women to be equal with men in the right to obtain a passport and leave the country without the consent of male guardian, as well as equality in the retirement age equivalent to 58 years.