Dubai: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has appointed Sara Abdul Rahman Al Sayed as deputy foreign minister for public diplomacy, local media reported.
Sara obtained a bachelor’s degree in Health Systems Management in 2007 from George Mason University in the US. She held the position of assistant deputy minister at the Ministry of Health for International Cooperation between 2019 and 2022.
She served as director general of International Cooperation in the same ministry between 2017 and 2019, and regional director of the Houston Methodist Hospital in Saudi Arabia between 2016 and 2017.
Sara also held the position of a specialist for organisational development and international cooperation at King Abdullah University Hospital between 2015 and 2016, and director of the Youth Centre Department at the King Khalid Foundation in 2015.
Sara also held several positions in the US, including contracts officer for the military attaché in the Office of the Saudi Armed Forces in America between 2012 and 2015, assistant branch manager for M&T Bank between 2004 and 2012, and chief teller at Provident Bank between 2003 and 2004.