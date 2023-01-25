Dubai: Saudi citizens can now rent out their residential units for Hajj pilgrims, local media reported.
The Pilgrims’ Housing Committee in Mecca announced it has begun accepting requests from citizens to rent out residential units to accommodate Hajj pilgrims.
The committee urged owners of residential units who wish to rent them out to contact designated engineering offices to complete the necessary procedures for obtaining permits.
The Mecca mayoralty said that it will continue to receive applications. Engineering consulting offices accredited by the mayoralty and Civil Defence will inspect the housing units to ensure they meet the regulations and issue a ‘fitness certificate.’ Based on this, the Pilgrims’ Housing Committee will issue permits for the units.
The committee encouraged citizens to contact it for information on requirements for obtaining permits and building owners to fulfill all necessary safety and security requirements as per the regulations for construction.
Saudi Arabia this month issued a bylaw allowing its citizens to rent out their housing units to tourists to boost the private hospitality industry, state-owned news agency SPA said.
The bylaw on private tourism hospitality approved by Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, said that Saudi citizens can get a permit to rent out their residential units to tourists for a fee.
Under the new rule, a private tourist hospitality facility should be part of a property designated either for residential or agricultural use. The permits issued to one person in one property will not exceed three.
The conditions that must be met by citizens applying for a permit include submission of an electronic title deed or an electronic lease contract that proves the right of ownership or the use of the property pertaining to the permit.