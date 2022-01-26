Cairo: Prominent Saudi actor Nasser Al Gassabi has joined critics of an Arabic film shown on Netflix and accused of promoting homosexuality, a taboo in Arab traditions.
“Ashab Wal Aaz” (Friends Or Dearer), a remake of the Italian film “Perfect Strangers”, has come under flak since it was aired on the global internet entertainment network earlier this month. The film features famous Egyptian actress Mona Zaki, Jordanian actor Iyad Nassar and several Lebanese actors.
Al Gassabi said that the Arab film strikingly tackles homosexuality, accusing its makers of pursuing sensationalism and marketing.
The film, released on January 20, has sparked massive criticism in the Arab world and prompted Egyptian lawmaker Mostafa Bakri to table an urgent query demanding action against the film and its makers.
Zaki, one of Egypt's contemporary most popular actors, has been particularly slammed for appearing in a scene in the film removing her underwear, a brazen act by Arab cinema standards.
An Egyptian lawyer has sued the film, saying it attempts to undermine family values and violates society's traditions.