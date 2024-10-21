Dubai: Riyadh Season 2024 has attracted two million visitors within a week of its launch, setting a new record for the annual entertainment festival.

The announcement was made by Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

Boulevard World, one of the key attractions, saw a 30 per cent expansion this year to accommodate the growing influx of visitors.

The addition of new events and areas has brought a distinctive dimension to the experience, with the introduction of five new regions — Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Africa, and Courchevel — bringing the total number of themed areas to 22, representing countries from around the world. Visitors can also explore 300 restaurants and cafes, as well as over 890 shops.

The kingdom Arena hosted a historic boxing bout that saw Artur Beterbiev become the undisputed light heavyweight champion, defeating Dmitry Bivol by majority decision. The intense rivalry between the two fighters captivated fans and marked a significant milestone in the sport globally.

At The Venue, Riyadh Season kicked off its events with the Six Kings Slam, the world’s most expensive tennis tournament, featuring top-ranked stars including Carlos Alcaraz, Yannick Sinner, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Holger Ruhn.

Al Suwaidi Park, another prominent site, is celebrating Indian culture this week with a series of events, including folk performances, traditional dishes, and concerts. The events have seen a large turnout from the Indian community and lovers of Indian culture.

Boulevard City has also been a major draw for visitors, offering new entertainment experiences such as PUBG Mobile and Conan-themed attractions, alongside a diverse selection of restaurants and a vibrant atmosphere around the dancing fountain.