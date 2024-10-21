Dubai: Shares of Sama Healthy Water Factory Co. will begin trading today, October 21, on the Nomu-Parallel Market under the symbol 9612 and ISIN Code SA165014M618, priced at $0.72 (Dh2.64) each, as reported by the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), as reported by Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com.

The stock will have daily price fluctuation limits of ±30 per cent and static limits of ±10 per cent.

The company has offered 10 million shares to qualified investors, accounting for 20 per cent of its capital, with each share having a nominal value of $0.27 (Dh0.99). The offering was oversubscribed, achieving a coverage ratio of 239.3 per cent.

This marks the 20th listing on Nomu in 2024, which includes three direct listings and 17 offerings to qualified investors.

Last year, Nomu hosted IPOs for 35 companies, comprising six direct listings, 29 offerings to qualified investors, and one REIT.