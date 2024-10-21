Dubai: Saudi Arabia anticipates that investments in its agriculture sector will reach $40 billion (Dh 146 billion) by 2030, according to reports ahead of a major exhibition emphasising the sector's significance in the country, as reported by Saudi news agency Arab News.

The ministry of environment, water, and agriculture is hosting the 41st Saudi Agricultural Exhibition 2024, scheduled for October 21 to 24 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The exhibition is recognised as the region's most prestigious agricultural event. It will feature extensive international participation from representatives of 28 countries and 370 agricultural companies from both Saudi Arabia and abroad.

The annual event is expected to draw nearly 20,000 specialists and stakeholders from the global agriculture sector.