Cairo: A prominent Saudi Muslim cleric delivered a sermon and led prayers at a landmark mosque in Indonesia, attended by thousands of worshippers.

Sheikh Ahmed Al Hudhaifia, the imam and preacher of the Prophet’s Mosque—Islam's second holiest site in the Saudi city of Medina—gave the Friday sermon before the congregation's noon prayers at Masjid Istiqlal, also known as Independence Mosque, in Jakarta.

More than 150,000 worshippers attended the event, according to the Saudi news portal Sabq. Al Hudhaifia was the first Arab-speaking preacher to deliver a sermon at this mosque in 50 years, the report stated. Istiqlal Mosque is Southeast Asia's largest and was inaugurated in 1978 to mark Indonesian independence.

The sermon and prayers on Friday were attended by Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Al Amoudi and senior Indonesian officials. In his sermon, Al Hudhaifia emphasised Islam as a religion of mercy and moderation, highlighting its focus on humanitarian values.

The sermon was part of a program arranged by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, coordinating visits for preachers of Islam's two holiest mosques to other countries. As part of his current trip to Indonesia, Al Hudhaifia also visited Dar Al Najah Institute and University in Jakarta, where he was welcomed by more than 5,000 students.