Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authorities said they have authorised Indian airline Akasa Air to operate regular flights between the two countries, starting from June 8 (Saturday).

The General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) said the move builds on its efforts to strengthen air connectivity with the world.

The new flights will operate between cities of Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Riyadh and Jeddah, according to GACA.

They include 14 weekly flights to Jeddah - 12 from Mumbai and two from Ahmedabad.

In addition, seven weekly flights, which already began Tuesday, are scheduled between Riyadh and Mumbai.

GACA said the initiative signifies a strategic initiative to integrate the kingdom into the global network.

Saudi Arabia experienced record air traffic last year with an increase of 16 per cent in the total number of flights from 701,290 to 814,995 and an increase in the number of passengers from 88 million to 112 million, GACA recently revealed.