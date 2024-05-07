Riyadh: The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), along with its key partners from the air connectivity system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, welcomed the arrival of the inaugural flight of the Chinese national carrier, Air China, which landed safely today in Riyadh, marking a historic moment that reflects the extent of the growing relations between Saudi Arabia and China.
The ceremony, organized by Riyadh Airports Company, witnessed the attendance of representatives from various participating parties to celebrate the historic occasion and the cooperation between the ACP and Air China.
Launching flights between the Beijing Capital International Airport and the King Khalid International Airport is set to provide more than 45,000 seats annually.
The CEO of ACP Majid Khan said, "We are proud of our partnership with China Airlines and are pleased that the leading airlines in China will start launching direct flights between Beijing and Riyadh. This cooperation reveals our ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity with China."