The launch is part of the General Authority of Civil Aviation's endeavour to achieve the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy, which include increasing the number of destinations, thus enhancing the Kingdom's air connectivity and the number of incoming passengers.

According to the authority, starting today, China Southern Airlines will operate four commercial and three cargo flights regularly between Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Riyadh during the summer of 2024.

Riyadh Airports Company CEO Ayman Abdulaziz AboAbah said: "The launch of the new route reflects the company's commitment to enhance direct air connectivity between the Kingdom and China as part of its keenness to enable more Chinese tourists to visit the Kingdom to discover more attractive touristic destinations and explore existing investment opportunities, as part of the company's contribution to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."