Dubai: Etihad Airways and China Southern Airlines signed a MoU to provide passengers with an enhanced travel experience. Both the airlines will also explore deeper and broader cooperation opportunities.
“Following Etihad’s move to Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX), which is also China Southern Airlines’ hub, the MoU provides scope for expansion of the current codeshare co-operation and allows the partners to explore extending global flight networks beyond the two carriers’ hubs,” Etihad said in a statement on Thursday.
“Advanced cooperation between the two airlines sends a very strong signal to the industry and brings further hope of recovery for the global aviation and travel markets,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of Etihad Airways.
The MoU also contains plans for mutual procurement opportunities across ground handling, cargo handling, bonded warehousing, catering, and maintenance, repair and overhaul in either Guangzhou, Beijing or Abu Dhabi.
“The signing of the MOU opens a new chapter of win-win cooperation between the two carriers, which will further strengthen our unique advantages in the hub of Beijing Daxing International Airport, expand our global network and bring more convenience to passengers,” said Zhang Dongsheng, Deputy Director General, Commercial Steering Committee of China Southern Airlines. “China Southern Airlines and Etihad have maintained a good partnership throughout the pandemic and will continue to deepen cooperation and explore more possibilities in the future.”