Dubai: Following a severe poisoning incident at a Riyadh burger joint that led to dozens of hospitalisations and one fatality, Saudi Arabian restaurants are employing unconventional advertising strategies to win back cautious customers.

The recent incident, traced back to bacteria-laden mayonnaise from an independent supplier, instilled widespread reluctance among diners to visit eateries, particularly those serving meat.

In a light-hearted twist to counter the prevailing anxiety, a local restaurant declared an amusing promotion, offering free meals to patrons who refrain from dancing while placing their orders.

This quirky campaign was a playful response to another café that recently enticed customers with free coffee for those who would dance while waiting.

The burger restaurant’s promotion resonated with the public, as numerous customers pledged to claim their orders without any dance moves.

Some even humorously proposed to arrive on horseback to pick up their meals. The café’s dance-for-coffee initiative, introduced just a few days prior, had garnered mixed responses.

While many embraced the fun, recording their dance routines in the café, others found the concept unappealing, deeming dancing inappropriate.

Despite the divided opinions on dancing, no criticisms were levied against the restaurant’s no-dance promotion.