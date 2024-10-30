The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has made headlines again, and this time for purchasing a $35 million (Dh 128,555,005) mansion in Austin, Texas.

The billionaire bought a 14,400 square-foot mansion in addition to a six-bedroom property adjacent to the mansion, to house his 11 children and their mothers.

According to a report by The New York Times, Musk spent $35 million (Dh 128,555,005) for both the properties, so his younger children could be a part of one another’s lives and to be able to schedule time among them.

Over the past years, Musk, 53, has made his opinions about declining birth rates vocal on X (previously Twitter). “It should be considered a national emergency to have kids,” he said in an old post on X.

Musk now has 11 children, after losing his first child with ex-wife Justine Musk, due to sudden infant death syndrome at just ten months old in 2002. He then had five children with Justine, through In vitro fertilisation (IVF), before the couple divorced.

Between 2020 and 2022, Musk had three children with musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher. In 2021, the billionaire and SpaceX founder, secretly had children through IVF with Shivon Zillis, an executive at his brain technology start-up ‘Neuralink’.

Musk confirmed earlier this year that he and Zillis had a third child as well.

While Musk hopes for all of his children and their mothers to move into the mansion, which is a 10-minute walk away from his residence, only Zillis has moved into one of the mansions with her children.