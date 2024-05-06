Dubai: The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing in Saudi Arabia has introduced a new mandate for restaurants and food service outlets to implement a tracking system for ingredients and packaging used in food preparation.
This directive follows a recent food poisoning outbreak in Riyadh, which led to 75 hospitalisations and one fatality.
The ministry has released a comprehensive guide outlining the importance of food establishments being able to trace the origin of ingredients and packaging, monitor quantities, and facilitate product recalls or aid investigations in cases of regulatory non-compliance. According to the guide, the tracking system must be promptly updated with the supplier’s name upon the arrival of goods, utilizing the invoice or receipt voucher for registration.
Furthermore, the guide recommends that operators maintain awareness of both the previous and subsequent parties in the supply chain. It is suggested that they keep a list of contact numbers for suppliers and corporate customers readily available for swift communication during emergencies, such as product recalls.