Dubai: A food poisoning incident at a local restaurant in Riyadh has resulted in the hospitalisation of 35 individuals, according to Dr. Mohammed Abdul Ali, the spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Health.

The outbreak has led to 27 of the affected individuals requiring intensive care, while six have made a full recovery and two have been discharged after receiving the necessary medical attention.

In response to the incident, Riyadh Municipality has shut down the restaurant in question along with its branches and central lab to conduct extensive investigations and determine the outbreak’s cause.

As part of their ongoing commitment to public health, municipal authorities are maintaining strict health surveillance measures throughout the city.