Dubai: Saudi Arabia has shut down an eatery in Jeddah after discovering that it had been preparing samosas and other snacks in toilets for more than 30 years, local media reported.
Acting on a tip-off, Jeddah Municipality raided the 'restaurant' in a residential building which had been operating for more than 30 years. All workers had no health cards and were violators of residency laws.
According to Okaz newspaper, the restaurant used to prepare snacks and also meals in washrooms. It was also using meat, chicken and cheese, some of which were expired more than two years ago. Many insects and rodents were also spotted in the site.
The municipality said it has sealed off several illegal restaurants and more than a tonne of food stuff were confiscated and destroyed.
In January this year, a famous Shawarma restaurant in Jeddah was closed after a rat was spotted wandering around and feasting on meat on top of a skewer.
Outraged social media users shared the shocking video clip showing the rat on the shawarma skewer at a famous restaurant in Al Baghdadiah neighbourhood, and demanded authorities to take stringent action against the restaurant. Acting swiftly, authorities sealed the restaurant, according to the Saudi newspaper Aajel.