Dubai: Saudi Arabia's new national airline, Riyadh Air, plans to place an order next year for wide-body aircraft that can accommodate over 300 passengers, as revealed by its chief financial officer, in a report by news service AFP.

This order would mark the airline's third, following its establishment last year and the anticipated launch of its first flights in summer 2025.

Riyadh Air announced a multi-billion-dollar agreement to acquire 60 narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft, which brings its total aircraft orders to 132.

This total includes a previous contract with Boeing for 39 wide-body Dreamliner 787-9s, which can seat just under 300 passengers, along with options for an additional 33 jets.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman views aviation as a crucial element of his Vision 2030 reform initiative aimed at diversifying the oil-reliant economy.

The goal is to increase annual passenger traffic to 330 million by the end of the decade.

By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to operate 100 routes, expanding to over 120 by 2035, though specific routes have yet to be disclosed.