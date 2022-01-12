Cairo: Saudi authorities have ramped up sterilisation efforts in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca as part of stringent precautions as the kingdom has recently experienced a spike in COVID-19 infections.
The General Presidency for Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina has intensified sterilisation works inside the holy sites and its facilities round the clock to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, a health official said.
“The presidency has made concerted efforts of its human resources to sterilise the Grand Mosque, its courtyards and utilities, using environmentally friendly disinfectants,” added Hatem bin Isa, an assistant director of environmental prevention and epidemic combat in the Grand Mosque.
He estimated that over 34,000 litres of disinfectants are sprayed daily across the sacred site to protect health of worshippers and pilgrims.
“These measures are part of coordinated and doubled efforts between the General Presidency and government sectors linked to serving the Grand Mosque and its guests,” he added.
Last month, Saudi authorities said that wearing face masks and social distancing were reimposed in outdoor and indoor places amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.
Authorities have also reintroduced distancing in the two holy mosques after it was cancelled in October.