Cairo: A Saudi man, working at a hotel in Australia, died after he had been allegedly attacked by a patron following an altercation, according to media reports.

The 30-year-old victim, who worked as a security guard in Sydney, died on Sunday after he had been punched by the Australian aged 31 years.

Police said the assailant, identified as Brian Edmund, had punched the guard in the head after he was asked to leave the Royal Hotel’s pub in Sutherland in Sydney’s south, following an altercation. He died at the scene.

A police officer said CCTV from the pub would be “crucial” to investigation into the incident.

The victim had moved to Australia to study and work. He had only recently joined a security firm and began working the door at the hotel.

The company’s director, Tala Poasa, said the news of his death was “heartbreaking”.

“I’m very sad to be here to actually witness the spot where he lost his life,” Poasa said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“It’s hard to lose a friend, it’s hard to lose a guy who recently was added to our roster,” he added.

The victim was just on his second shift at the hotel when he was attacked.

Flowers have been laid outside the hotel in homage to him.

The assailant appeared before the court and has been charged with assault causing death. The defendant, who, did not apply for bail, is expected to face court again in April.