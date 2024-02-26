Dubai: Elite law enforcement officials and experts from around the world will be in Dubai on March 5-7 for the 3rd edition of the World Police Summit.

The event, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will include seven conferences and 140 sessions. More than 20 international organisation, 70 officials from 65 countries and 75 speakers will participate in the event.

The summit will also include an exhibition showcasing pioneering technologies that enhance police and security work.

Dr Maj Gen Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant to Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, Dubai Police, revealed details of the summit at a press conference on Monday.

He pointed out that transnational organised crime requires effective responses grounded in strengthening international cooperation between police and security agencies and law enforcement agencies, as well as developing new swift communication channels for rapid cooperation and intelligence exchange.

Brig Shaikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police, pointed out that drones are becoming a crucial tool in supporting law enforcement efforts.

“Law enforcement officials and experts at the summit will explore the latest advances in unmanned aerial systems and their impact on various police missions, including emergency response and crime scene investigation,” he said.

Lt Col Salah Al Mazroui Lt Col Salah Al Mazroui, Director of Dubai Police Security Inspection — K9 Unit, told Gulf News that the K9 Conference at the summit will bring together top canine experts. “Senior police officials will have an opportunity to gain insights into the latest technologies and innovations that can improve K9 training programmes and support proper breeding of police dogs,” he said.

Maj Gen. Al Obaidly said that the anti-narcotics conference will explore innovative programmes to raise community awareness of the dangers of psychotropic substances, address addiction and support rehabilitation.

The Future Mobility and Road Safety Conference will discuss topics such as legislation for autonomous vehicles, effective traffic policing and policies to achieve a new urban mobility system.

The crime prevention conference will focus on financial crime, anti-money laundering and cybercrime.

Dr Maj Rashid Al Mansouri Dr Maj Rashid Al Mansouri from the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, said that the forensic science conference will showcase the latest scientific and technical developments.