People inspect the wreckage of a drone aircraft that Houthis say they shot down near the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen April 19, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Riyadh: A drone attack by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Al Houthi militants on an oil field in Saudi Arabia on Saturday did not affect the country’s crude production or exports, Saudi Minister of Energy Khaled Al Falih said.

Earlier Saturday, Al Houthis said they had targeted the Shayban oil field and a refinery in eastern Saudi Arabia with 10 explosive drones.

Al Falih said the attack sparked a limited fire at a gas facility in Shaybah. The fire was brought under control after it resulted in minor damage without casualties.

“This terrorist and subversive act is an extension of the acts that recently targeted global oil supplies,” the minister added, according to the official Saudi news agency.

In May, Al Houthis attacked oil pumping stations in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. Commercial vessels in the Gulf were also hit in mysterious attacks, which the US blamed on Iran.

“This [Saturday’s] cowardly attack highlights again the importance for the international community to confront all terrorist sides, which carry out such subversive acts, including Al Houthi militias supported by Iran,” Al Falih said.