Cairo: Qatar’s national team arrived on Thursday in Egypt to participate in the 2021 World Men’s Handball Championship, in a sign of a thaw in ties between the two countries, sources said.
The 24-member squad arrived in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria on a plane flying from Doha, the sources added.
The plane landed at the Bourj Al Arab airport in Alexandria, the venue for matches of a four-nation group comprising Qatar, Croatia, Japan and Angola .
Qatar will play Angola Friday in the handball tournament that runs until January 31.
On Tuesday, Egypt reopened its airspace for Qatari aircraft, ending a dispute with the Gulf country.
Resume services
Scheduled flights between Egypt and Qatar are due to start next week.
Qatar Airways has said it will resume its services to Egypt with a flight to Cairo on January 18, to be followed by a flight to Alexandria on January 25.
The airline added that its flights to Egypt will start with a daily service to Cairo and twice weekly flights to Alexandria.
The Egyptian state carrier EgyptAir said it will fly to Qatar starting on January 18.
EgyptAir will fly daily to Qatar from Cairo, in addition to four flights a week from the Bourj Al Arab airport.