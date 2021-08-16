Abu Dhabi: French police have opened an investigation into the burglary of the palace of Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Al Thani, the former Qatari prime minister.
Four thieves, one of them armed, stormed the palace on Friday evening, near the city of Cannes on the Mediterranean coast, and stole a number of antiques and valuable watches.
Some local media had indicated that the palace belonged to the Emir of Qatar, but it later turned out to be the palace of Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim.
A Qatari official in France told AFP on Sunday that the palace was not owned by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as was previously said.
He added that the palace is owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, the former prime minister, and a member of the royal family.
A police source said: “Those in the palace obeyed those who stormed it after they saw the weapon with them.”
“No weapon was pointed at the head of any of the attendees,” he said.
The source pointed out that the intruders were able to leave the palace after a short time with many valuables, especially watches.