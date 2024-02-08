Dubai: Qatar is set to host a series of diverse events during the month of February.

From food festivals and concerts to sports events and comedy shows, an array of globally recognised events will present what the country has to offer.

Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE)

The exhibition offers the finest collections of jewellery and watches at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. The exhibition is running until February 11.

Food Festival

The Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) promises an 11-day culinary experience at Expo Family Zone in Al Bidda Park.

Comedy shows

Canadian comedian, Russell Peters, will be performing at the Qatar National Convention Centre on February 17.

Web Summit

Qatar is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to host the world’s largest technology conference, the Web Summit, which will be on for four days from February 26 to 29 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Sports

Equestrian sports will be hosted at the Longines Outdoor Area in Al Shaqab, presenting the Amir’s Sword for Showjumping and Dressage Championship from February 15 to 17.

The Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024 returns on February 16, with various race distances and inclusivity for participants with disabilities, with over 15,000 participants contributing to local charities.

Khalifa International Stadium hosts the Finishers Championship Qatar, the largest MMA event in history on February 17.

Tennis and squash matches will be run from February 19 to 24 showcasing top players. Qatar Total Energies Open will run from February 11 to 17 and the Qatar Exxonmobil Open will be from February 19 to 24 at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The motorbike show, Qatar Batabit Show, will be hosted at Katara Cultural Village from February 22 to 23.

‘Match for Hope’ – a much-awaited charity match will take place on February 23 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. It is a football match featuring world-renowned content creators and football legends, which will be led by YouTube figures Chunkz and AboFlah. The match aims to raise money and awareness for the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), a global non-profit organisation committed to transforming lives through learning.

All proceeds from the match will contribute to EAA projects in Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, Pakistan, Palestine, and Sudan.

Cultural and agricultural pursuits

The Honey Festival will last until February 10 along with the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition, which will take place from February 21 to 27. Both events will be at Al Bidda Park.

The Qatar Camel Festival 2024 continues until February 15 at Labsir Square in Al Shahaniya.

Entertainment

Concerts: Khaled Al-Mulla, Waleed Aljilani, and Najeed Moqbly will perform on February 8 at U Venue. Nawal El Kuwaitia is set to perform at Katara Amphitheater on February 9.

Abdel Aziz Alduwaihi and Ali Abdullah will entertain crowds on February 9 at U Venue, while Ahmed Saad will put on a show at Katara Amphitheater on February 11.

Theatre: The Abdulaziz Nasser Theater in Souq Waqif will host the Kuwaiti adventure play ‘Rabbits’ from February 21 to 22.

Art: Design Doha unfolds at M7, Msheireb, from February 24 to 28, while the 9th edition of Teeb AlHazm will be open to the public from February 27 to March 9.